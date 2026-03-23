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    Riding safe on Keesler Air Force Base

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    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt, Mia Reyna, 81st Training Wing occupational safety technician, teaches electric-scooter safety precautions on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 26, 2026. When riding e-scooters on Keesler, members are expected to wear a helmet, avoid the use of headphones, ride on sidewalks or designated pathways, and not exceed 15 mph. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 12:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1000803
    VIRIN: 260226-F-MF651-1001
    Filename: DOD_111594283
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, Riding safe on Keesler Air Force Base, by A1C Kaleb Tewes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    81st TRW
    e-scooter
    Safety Always

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