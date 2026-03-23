Riding safe on Keesler Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt, Mia Reyna, 81st Training Wing occupational safety technician, teaches electric-scooter safety precautions on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 26, 2026. When riding e-scooters on Keesler, members are expected to wear a helmet, avoid the use of headphones, ride on sidewalks or designated pathways, and not exceed 15 mph. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 12:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1000803
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-MF651-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111594283
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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