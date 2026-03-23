Riding safe on Keesler Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000803" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt, Mia Reyna, 81st Training Wing occupational safety technician, teaches electric-scooter safety precautions on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 26, 2026. When riding e-scooters on Keesler, members are expected to wear a helmet, avoid the use of headphones, ride on sidewalks or designated pathways, and not exceed 15 mph. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)