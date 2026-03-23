The Electromagnetic Spectrum is a critical warfighting domain the Army leverages and exploits to gain an edge over adversaries. Electronic equipment soldiers use emit invisible signatures that can be seen through the EMS using specialized equipment. The more signature emitted the greater the risk of being targeted. The Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS) allows commanders to see what troops signatures look like so he/she can manage those signatures during operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 11:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000802
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-BA022-1682
|Filename:
|DOD_111594273
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What is Signature Management and Why is it Important?, by Shawn Nesaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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