What is Signature Management and Why is it Important?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000802" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Electromagnetic Spectrum is a critical warfighting domain the Army leverages and exploits to gain an edge over adversaries. Electronic equipment soldiers use emit invisible signatures that can be seen through the EMS using specialized equipment. The more signature emitted the greater the risk of being targeted. The Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS) allows commanders to see what troops signatures look like so he/she can manage those signatures during operations.