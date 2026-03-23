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    What is Signature Management and Why is it Important?

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    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Shawn Nesaw 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence & Spectrum Warfare

    The Electromagnetic Spectrum is a critical warfighting domain the Army leverages and exploits to gain an edge over adversaries. Electronic equipment soldiers use emit invisible signatures that can be seen through the EMS using specialized equipment. The more signature emitted the greater the risk of being targeted. The Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS) allows commanders to see what troops signatures look like so he/she can manage those signatures during operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 11:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000802
    VIRIN: 260325-A-BA022-1682
    Filename: DOD_111594273
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, What is Signature Management and Why is it Important?, by Shawn Nesaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    electromagnetic warfare
    Electromagnetic Spectrum
    AUSA Global Force
    S2AS

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