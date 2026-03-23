AFRC Motorcycle Safety Kickoff

U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Col.) Jamie Danford, command chaplain with the Air Force Reserve Command, motorcycle safety and the importance of sharing the road at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 23, 2026. By emphasizing standardized safety checks and rider awareness, the program ensures that personnel are equipped to mitigate risks while maintaining individual readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 11:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1000799
|VIRIN:
|260323-F-TA619-3146
|Filename:
|DOD_111594256
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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