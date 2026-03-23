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    AFRC Motorcycle Safety Kickoff

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    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Michael Dyer 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Col.) Jamie Danford, command chaplain with the Air Force Reserve Command, motorcycle safety and the importance of sharing the road at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 23, 2026. By emphasizing standardized safety checks and rider awareness, the program ensures that personnel are equipped to mitigate risks while maintaining individual readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 11:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1000799
    VIRIN: 260323-F-TA619-3146
    Filename: DOD_111594256
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC Motorcycle Safety Kickoff, by Michael Dyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFRC
    Air Force Safety
    motorcycle safety

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