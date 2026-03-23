AFRC Motorcycle Safety Kickoff

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000799" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Col.) Jamie Danford, command chaplain with the Air Force Reserve Command, motorcycle safety and the importance of sharing the road at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 23, 2026. By emphasizing standardized safety checks and rider awareness, the program ensures that personnel are equipped to mitigate risks while maintaining individual readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael Dyer)