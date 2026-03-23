Soldiers with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe parachute from CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Malmsheim Drop Zone during an airborne exercise in Renningen, Germany, March 18, 2026. The jump strengthened the combat readiness and lethal capability of U.S. forces and built their ability to operate across the European theater. These Soldiers remain ready to eliminate any threat to U.S. interests, partners and allies, and this airborne jump reflects continued investment in people by developing capable warfighters who operate as a cohesive team. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 11:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000793
|VIRIN:
|260318-Z-OJ073-2625
|Filename:
|DOD_111594171
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|RENNINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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