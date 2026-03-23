(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airborne

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RENNINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    03.18.2026

    Video by Spc. Skylin Simpson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Soldiers with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe parachute from CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Malmsheim Drop Zone during an airborne exercise in Renningen, Germany, March 18, 2026. The jump strengthened the combat readiness and lethal capability of U.S. forces and built their ability to operate across the European theater. These Soldiers remain ready to eliminate any threat to U.S. interests, partners and allies, and this airborne jump reflects continued investment in people by developing capable warfighters who operate as a cohesive team. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 11:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000793
    VIRIN: 260318-Z-OJ073-2625
    Filename: DOD_111594171
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: RENNINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne, by SPC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    SOFinEurope
    AlwaysTraining
    Airborne
    Bison2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video