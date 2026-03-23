video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000793" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe parachute from CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Malmsheim Drop Zone during an airborne exercise in Renningen, Germany, March 18, 2026. The jump strengthened the combat readiness and lethal capability of U.S. forces and built their ability to operate across the European theater. These Soldiers remain ready to eliminate any threat to U.S. interests, partners and allies, and this airborne jump reflects continued investment in people by developing capable warfighters who operate as a cohesive team. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)