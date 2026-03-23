AER Scholarships

Shekinah Weary speaks about receiving the AER Scholarship and how it has helped her and her family. She encourages others to apply.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 10:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1000783
|VIRIN:
|260302-O-QX652-6049
|PIN:
|100000
|Filename:
|DOD_111594008
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Hometown:
|LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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