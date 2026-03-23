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    AER Scholarships

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    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Chris Gardner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Shekinah Weary speaks about receiving the AER Scholarship and how it has helped her and her family. She encourages others to apply.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 10:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1000783
    VIRIN: 260302-O-QX652-6049
    PIN: 100000
    Filename: DOD_111594008
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Hometown: LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AER Scholarships, by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    scholarship
    Fort Sill
    AER

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