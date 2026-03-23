In honor of National Medal of Honor Day, we recognize Captain Royce Williams: whose bravery will live on through history. He annihilated adversary aircraft, breaking down a Soviet directed attack, and protected U.S. ships and Sailors above and beyond the call of duty. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 10:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000780
|VIRIN:
|260425-N-RT381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111593989
|Length:
|00:15:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Hero's Journey: Capt. Royce Williams Receives the Medal of Honor (Full Documentary), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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