A Hero's Journey: Capt. Royce Williams Receives the Medal of Honor (Full Documentary)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000780" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In honor of National Medal of Honor Day, we recognize Captain Royce Williams: whose bravery will live on through history. He annihilated adversary aircraft, breaking down a Soviet directed attack, and protected U.S. ships and Sailors above and beyond the call of duty. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)