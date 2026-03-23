USS Ross Departs Naval Station Norfolk for Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000772" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (March 25, 2026) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) departs from Naval Station Norfolk, March 25, to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment. The ship’s departure comes after months of training, maintenance, and certification events as part of the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)