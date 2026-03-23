USS Ross Departs Naval Station Norfolk for Deployment

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (March 25, 2026) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) departs from Naval Station Norfolk, March 25, to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment. The ship’s departure comes after months of training, maintenance, and certification events as part of the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 10:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000772
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-AV223-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111593912
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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