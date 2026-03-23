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    USS Ross Departs Naval Station Norfolk for Deployment

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Cole 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (March 25, 2026) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) departs from Naval Station Norfolk, March 25, to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment. The ship’s departure comes after months of training, maintenance, and certification events as part of the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000772
    VIRIN: 260325-N-AV223-1001
    Filename: DOD_111593912
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross Departs Naval Station Norfolk for Deployment, by PO2 Derek Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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