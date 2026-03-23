SETAF-AF SHARP coordinators discuss program update, SAAPM during AFN interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000769" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cassidy R. Kearney and Sgt. 1st Class D. Marquis Lampkin, both Sexual Assault Response Coordinators (SARCs) assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discuss Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program updates in accordance with Army Regulation 600-52 and upcoming Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) initiatives during an AFN Vicenza FM 105.3 interview at Caserma Ederle, Italy, March 24, 2026. The interview highlighted recent SHARP policy updates and reinforced SETAF-AF’s commitment to prevention, response, and victim support, while increasing awareness and engagement ahead of SAAPM observances. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)



[Item Title: Motivational Corporate Background Item URL:

https://elements.envato.com/motivational-corporate-background-X4U

K8QH Item ID: X4UK8QH Author Username: AurusAudio Licensee: Raquel Birk Item License Code: GRYT2LQMEF]