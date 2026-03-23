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    SETAF-AF SHARP coordinators discuss program update, SAAPM during AFN interview

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    ITALY

    03.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Cassidy R. Kearney and Sgt. 1st Class D. Marquis Lampkin, both Sexual Assault Response Coordinators (SARCs) assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discuss Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program updates in accordance with Army Regulation 600-52 and upcoming Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) initiatives during an AFN Vicenza FM 105.3 interview at Caserma Ederle, Italy, March 24, 2026. The interview highlighted recent SHARP policy updates and reinforced SETAF-AF’s commitment to prevention, response, and victim support, while increasing awareness and engagement ahead of SAAPM observances. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)

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    K8QH Item ID: X4UK8QH Author Username: AurusAudio Licensee: Raquel Birk Item License Code: GRYT2LQMEF]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 09:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000769
    VIRIN: 260324-A-PI656-9923
    Filename: DOD_111593864
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: IT

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    TAGS

    SHARP
    SAAPM
    StrongerTogether
    AFN

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