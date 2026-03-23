31st FW Leadership integrates into Cold Response 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000768" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Bea Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st FW command chief, integrated into combat search and rescue training with the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, during Exercise Cold Response 26, at Bardufoss Air Station, Norway, March 17, 2026. 31st FW leadership integrated alongside the 31st FW’s special forces squadrons for a firsthand experience in combat-ready personnel recovery training amidst challenging conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)