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    31st FW Leadership integrates into Cold Response 26

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    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    03.16.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bea Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st FW command chief, integrated into combat search and rescue training with the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, during Exercise Cold Response 26, at Bardufoss Air Station, Norway, March 17, 2026. 31st FW leadership integrated alongside the 31st FW’s special forces squadrons for a firsthand experience in combat-ready personnel recovery training amidst challenging conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 05:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000768
    VIRIN: 260317-F-EM016-8424
    Filename: DOD_111593555
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 31st FW Leadership integrates into Cold Response 26, by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    31FW, 57RQS, 56RQS, Bardufoss Air Station, Cold Response, The High North, CORE26

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