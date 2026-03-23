31st FW Leadership integrates into Cold Response 26

U.S. Air Force Col. Bea Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st FW command chief, integrated into combat search and rescue training with the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, during Exercise Cold Response 26, at Bardufoss Air Station, Norway, March 17, 2026. 31st FW leadership integrated alongside the 31st FW’s special forces squadrons for a firsthand experience in combat-ready personnel recovery training amidst challenging conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 05:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000768
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-EM016-8424
|Filename:
|DOD_111593555
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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