Freedom Shield 26 Convoy Support Center Operations B-Roll – Yeongju Rest Stop

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000764" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Transportation Battalion and 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, alongside ROK Army Soldiers from the 2nd Operational Command, established and operated a Convoy Support Center at Yeongju Rest Stop, Republic of Korea, March 12, during Freedom Shield 2026. The site issued fuel, water, and food supplies to convoy elements moving through the area as part of combined logistics training. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, visited the site with ROK senior leaders, including Gen. Kim Hobok, the commanding general of 2OC, to observe the combined sustainment operations taking place during the exercise. Operating the Convoy Support Center allowed the units to rehearse sustainment tasks in real-world conditions, helping Soldiers refine joint communications and shared procedures needed to support large-scale operations on the Korean Peninsula.