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    Freedom Shield 26 Convoy Support Center Operations B-Roll – Yeongju Rest Stop

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Transportation Battalion and 498th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, alongside ROK Army Soldiers from the 2nd Operational Command, established and operated a Convoy Support Center at Yeongju Rest Stop, Republic of Korea, March 12, during Freedom Shield 2026. The site issued fuel, water, and food supplies to convoy elements moving through the area as part of combined logistics training. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, visited the site with ROK senior leaders, including Gen. Kim Hobok, the commanding general of 2OC, to observe the combined sustainment operations taking place during the exercise. Operating the Convoy Support Center allowed the units to rehearse sustainment tasks in real-world conditions, helping Soldiers refine joint communications and shared procedures needed to support large-scale operations on the Korean Peninsula.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 02:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000764
    VIRIN: 260325-A-TI445-2758
    Filename: DOD_111593500
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: KR

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