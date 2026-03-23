We are DECIMATING the Iranian Regime on ALL fronts

The Department of War is DECIMATING the Iranian regime on ALL fronts (DoW video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 23:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000758
|VIRIN:
|260321-F-VS137-3135
|Filename:
|DOD_111593413
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|THE PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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