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    We are DECIMATING the Iranian Regime on ALL fronts

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    THE PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    The Department of War is DECIMATING the Iranian regime on ALL fronts (DoW video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 23:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000758
    VIRIN: 260321-F-VS137-3135
    Filename: DOD_111593413
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: THE PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, We are DECIMATING the Iranian Regime on ALL fronts, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Department of the Air Force
    Department of War
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS)
    Pentagon
    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth
    Secretary of War (SECWAR)

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