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    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.20.2026

    Video by Seaman Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Wesley Hayes, Marine Corps Installation Pacific communications director, speaks about a local Japanese social media workshop held on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March, 20, 2026. Social media experts toured the installations and furthered their understanding of Marines Corps operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 02:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000756
    VIRIN: 260325-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111593383
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCIPAC Hosts Social Media Workshop, by SN Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    AFN Okinawa
    MCIPAC
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Social Media Engagement

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