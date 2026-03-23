Wesley Hayes, Marine Corps Installation Pacific communications director, speaks about a local Japanese social media workshop held on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March, 20, 2026. Social media experts toured the installations and furthered their understanding of Marines Corps operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 02:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000756
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111593383
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIPAC Hosts Social Media Workshop, by SN Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.