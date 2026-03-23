Short form: Exercise Deep Strike

Green Berets with 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, carry out the first iteration of Exercise Deep Strike at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 13-25, 2026. SOCEUR conducted the first iteration of special operations deep strike lanes, a pivotal training initiative designed to enhance force readiness by operating in geographically dynamic and complex scenarios, including denied environments with contested electronic warfare spaces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. David Thomson)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 03:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000747
|VIRIN:
|260223-Z-TV920-3228
|Filename:
|DOD_111593218
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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