Short form: Exercise Deep Strike

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000747" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Green Berets with 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, carry out the first iteration of Exercise Deep Strike at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 13-25, 2026. SOCEUR conducted the first iteration of special operations deep strike lanes, a pivotal training initiative designed to enhance force readiness by operating in geographically dynamic and complex scenarios, including denied environments with contested electronic warfare spaces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. David Thomson)