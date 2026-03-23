German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Swim Qual – CBSC26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000742" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky included qualifying events for participating U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. Video shows Soldiers participating in the 100-meter swim. The event must be completed in under four minutes in uniform top and bottoms. Participants must then remove their uniform in deep water without assistance or touching the sides of the pool to pass the event.