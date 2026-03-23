The 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky included qualifying events for participating U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. Video shows Soldiers participating in the 100-meter swim. The event must be completed in under four minutes in uniform top and bottoms. Participants must then remove their uniform in deep water without assistance or touching the sides of the pool to pass the event.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 18:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000742
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-YH571-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111593185
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|RADCLIFF, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Swim Qual – CBSC26, by SSG Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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