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    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Swim Qual – CBSC26

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    RADCLIFF, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    The 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky included qualifying events for participating U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. Video shows Soldiers participating in the 100-meter swim. The event must be completed in under four minutes in uniform top and bottoms. Participants must then remove their uniform in deep water without assistance or touching the sides of the pool to pass the event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000742
    VIRIN: 260313-A-YH571-3001
    Filename: DOD_111593185
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: RADCLIFF, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Swim Qual – CBSC26, by SSG Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    GAFPB
    GAFPB Swim Test
    fitness
    USAR
    CBSC26

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