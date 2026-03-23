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    USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea during Operation Epic Fury

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts a vertical replenishment with a Super Puma (EC-225), assigned to Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear, during Operation Epic Fury, March 20, 2026. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000735
    VIRIN: 260320-D-D0477-2028
    Filename: DOD_111592990
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    USS Milius (DDG69)
    Iran
    CENTCOM
    epicfury

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