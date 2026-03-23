USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea during Operation Epic Fury

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts a vertical replenishment with a Super Puma (EC-225), assigned to Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear, during Operation Epic Fury, March 20, 2026. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000735
|VIRIN:
|260320-D-D0477-2028
|Filename:
|DOD_111592990
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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