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    Cybersecurity Leaders Testify Before Senate

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    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Kirsten A. Davies, War Department chief information officer; and Army Lt. Gen. Paul T. Stanton, commander of the War Department Cyber Defense Command, and Defense Information Systems Agency director; testify during the Senate Armed Services Committee’s cybersecurity subcommittee hearing in Washington, March 24, 2026. The topics include enterprise security and information technology operations of War Department networks and systems.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 15:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000728
    Filename: DOD_111592944
    Length: 00:46:34
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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