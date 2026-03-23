Kirsten A. Davies, War Department chief information officer; and Army Lt. Gen. Paul T. Stanton, commander of the War Department Cyber Defense Command, and Defense Information Systems Agency director; testify during the Senate Armed Services Committee’s cybersecurity subcommittee hearing in Washington, March 24, 2026. The topics include enterprise security and information technology operations of War Department networks and systems.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 15:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000728
|Filename:
|DOD_111592944
|Length:
|00:46:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cybersecurity Leaders Testify Before Senate, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.