Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine highlights the impact of air refueling operations during Operation Epic Fury, March 19, 2026, at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. During the press briefing, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and General Caine both expressed their appreciation for tanker crews, boom operators and maintenance personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 15:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000727
|VIRIN:
|260324-F-BQ566-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111592920
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, CJCS Highlights Air Refueling Operations during Operation Epic Fury, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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