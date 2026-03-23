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    CJCS Highlights Air Refueling Operations during Operation Epic Fury

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    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook          

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine highlights the impact of air refueling operations during Operation Epic Fury, March 19, 2026, at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. During the press briefing, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and General Caine both expressed their appreciation for tanker crews, boom operators and maintenance personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000727
    VIRIN: 260324-F-BQ566-1002
    Filename: DOD_111592920
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, CJCS Highlights Air Refueling Operations during Operation Epic Fury, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    KC-135
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    epicfury
    Operation Epic fury

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