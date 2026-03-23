USS Mason (DDG 87) Deployment Departure

260324-N-JT748-1001
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 24, 2026) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) departs Naval Station Mayport to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Daniel De Jesus)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000724
|VIRIN:
|260324-N-JT748-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111592905
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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