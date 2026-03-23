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    USS Mason (DDG 87) Deployment Departure

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    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel De Jesus 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    260324-N-JT748-1001
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 24, 2026) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) departs Naval Station Mayport to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Daniel De Jesus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 16:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000724
    VIRIN: 260324-N-JT748-1001
    Filename: DOD_111592905
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, USS Mason (DDG 87) Deployment Departure, by PO1 Daniel De Jesus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Mason (DDG 87)
    deployment
    destroyer

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