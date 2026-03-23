Tank crews assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a gunnery exercise with M1A2 Abrams tanks at Fort Hood, Texas, March 20–21, 2026. The exercise supports crew qualification and reinforces the U.S. Army’s priorities of readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000723
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-ZS678-5662
|Filename:
|DOD_111592897
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-12 Cav Tank Gunnery Table IV B-Roll Package, by SSG Zelika Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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