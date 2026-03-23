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    2-12 Cav Tank Gunnery Table IV B-Roll Package

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Tank crews assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a gunnery exercise with M1A2 Abrams tanks at Fort Hood, Texas, March 20–21, 2026. The exercise supports crew qualification and reinforces the U.S. Army’s priorities of readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000723
    VIRIN: 260320-A-ZS678-5662
    Filename: DOD_111592897
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2-12 Cav Tank Gunnery Table IV B-Roll Package, by SSG Zelika Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Gunnery
    Tankers
    boom
    2-12 Cav
    Tanker Boot
    Tank Blast

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