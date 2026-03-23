2-12 Cav Tank Gunnery Table IV

Troopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, complete tank gunnery table IV exercise with M1A2 Abrams tanks at Fort Hood, Texas, March 20-21, 2026. The exercise supports crew qualification and reinforces the U.S. Army’s priorities of readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Zelika Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 17:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000714
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-ZS678-9617
|Filename:
|DOD_111592826
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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