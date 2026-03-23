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    Starlink 10-48 Launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

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    CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Video by Robert Mason 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 10-48 mission lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on March 14, 2026. This mission added another 29 satellites to the constellation of more than 10,000 satellites currently in low Earth orbit. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000710
    VIRIN: 260316-X-BF973-1003
    Filename: DOD_111592785
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starlink 10-48 Launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, by Robert Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cape Canaveral
    Falcon 9
    Starlink
    Rocket
    Launch

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