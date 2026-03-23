Starlink 10-48 Launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 10-48 mission lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on March 14, 2026. This mission added another 29 satellites to the constellation of more than 10,000 satellites currently in low Earth orbit. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000710
|VIRIN:
|260316-X-BF973-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111592785
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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