Social 4x5: Col. John Oliver discusses Army SCI RFI - Six Strategic Pillars

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000709" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. John Oliver, Initiatives Group Chief for the Deputy Under Secretary of the Army, appeared on the GovDiscovery AI Podcast to discuss the Army's new Strategic Capital Initiative, breaking down its purpose and the urgent need for a new approach to industrial partnerships. The discussion clarified the "value-for-value" partnership model, extending an invitation to new and non-traditional companies beyond the major defense contractors.



The Army’s Strategic Capital Initiatives operationalizes the National Defense Strategy by creating a new framework for public-private partnership. The Army’s inviting industry leaders, investors, and innovators to co-invest in our installations, technology, energy infrastructure, and industrial base to build the resilient Army required to secure our nation's future. For more information, visit www.army.mil/sci