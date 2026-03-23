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    Social 4x5: Col. John Oliver discusses Army SCI RFI - Six Strategic Pillars

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Krista Hoffler 

    Digital Management Division

    Col. John Oliver, Initiatives Group Chief for the Deputy Under Secretary of the Army, appeared on the GovDiscovery AI Podcast to discuss the Army's new Strategic Capital Initiative, breaking down its purpose and the urgent need for a new approach to industrial partnerships. The discussion clarified the "value-for-value" partnership model, extending an invitation to new and non-traditional companies beyond the major defense contractors.

    The Army’s Strategic Capital Initiatives operationalizes the National Defense Strategy by creating a new framework for public-private partnership. The Army’s inviting industry leaders, investors, and innovators to co-invest in our installations, technology, energy infrastructure, and industrial base to build the resilient Army required to secure our nation's future. For more information, visit www.army.mil/sci

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000709
    VIRIN: 260324-A-PJ007-1474
    Filename: DOD_111592783
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Social 4x5: Col. John Oliver discusses Army SCI RFI - Six Strategic Pillars, by Krista Hoffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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