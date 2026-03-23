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    Safe Navigation is National Security

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    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Video by Bobby Petty   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    The Dredge DB Catalina loads dredged material into a barge Sunday, while advancing the Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District’s Houston Ship Channel Improvement Project. By maintaining navigation along this vital shipping channel, the project keeps one of the nation’s most important waterways moving efficiently, supporting commerce, jobs and the economic strength that underpins national security. To learn more: https://www.swg.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Navigation-Projects-Contracts/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000706
    VIRIN: 260322-O-QH057-9533
    Filename: DOD_111592767
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Safe Navigation is National Security, by Bobby Petty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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