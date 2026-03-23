Safe Navigation is National Security

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000706" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Dredge DB Catalina loads dredged material into a barge Sunday, while advancing the Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District’s Houston Ship Channel Improvement Project. By maintaining navigation along this vital shipping channel, the project keeps one of the nation’s most important waterways moving efficiently, supporting commerce, jobs and the economic strength that underpins national security. To learn more: https://www.swg.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Navigation-Projects-Contracts/