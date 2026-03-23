Safe Navigation is National Security

The Dredge DB Catalina loads dredged material into a barge Sunday, while advancing the Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District’s Houston Ship Channel Improvement Project. By maintaining navigation along this vital shipping channel, the project keeps one of the nation’s most important waterways moving efficiently, supporting commerce, jobs and the economic strength that underpins national security. To learn more: https://www.swg.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Navigation-Projects-Contracts/
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000706
|VIRIN:
|260322-O-QH057-9533
|Filename:
|DOD_111592767
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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