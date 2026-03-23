Social 4x5: Col. John Oliver discusses Army SCI RFI - What the Army Needs

Col. John Oliver, Initiatives Group Chief for the Deputy Under Secretary of the Army, appeared on the GovDiscovery AI Podcast to discuss the Army's new Strategic Capital Initiative, breaking down its purpose and the urgent need for a new approach to industrial partnerships. The discussion clarified the "value-for-value" partnership model, extending an invitation to new and non-traditional companies beyond the major defense contractors.
The Army’s Strategic Capital Initiatives operationalizes the National Defense Strategy by creating a new framework for public-private partnership. The Army’s inviting industry leaders, investors, and innovators to co-invest in our installations, technology, energy infrastructure, and industrial base to build the resilient Army required to secure our nation's future. For more information, visit www.army.mil/sci
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 15:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000700
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-PJ007-9646
|Filename:
|DOD_111592726
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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