The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Personnel Directorate offers prospective civilian recruits an inside look at several career fields across AFLCMC.
This short video highlights the experience and qualifications that are most valuable for entering the financial management career field, and explains how these roles contribute directly to supporting the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 14:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000695
|VIRIN:
|260324-F-OD898-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_111592707
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFLCMC Personnel Directorate Career Field Overview – Financial Management, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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