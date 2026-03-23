AFLCMC Personnel Directorate Career Field Overview – Contracting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000693" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Personnel Directorate offers prospective civilian recruits an inside look at several career fields across AFLCMC.



This short video highlights the experience and qualifications that are most valuable for entering the contracting career field, and explains how these roles contribute directly to supporting the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)