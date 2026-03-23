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    AFLCMC Personnel Directorate Career Field Overview – Cyber Operations

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    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Personnel Directorate offers prospective civilian recruits an inside look at several career fields across AFLCMC.

    This short video highlights the experience and qualifications that are most valuable for entering the [insert field] career field, and explains how these roles contribute directly to supporting the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 14:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000688
    VIRIN: 260324-F-OD898-2002
    Filename: DOD_111592653
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

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    This work, AFLCMC Personnel Directorate Career Field Overview – Cyber Operations, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Personnel
    Civilian Careers
    AFLCMC
    AFLCMC Personnel Directorate

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