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    Exercise Deep Strike

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    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. David Thomson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, carry out the first iteration of Exercise Deep Strike at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 13-25, 2026. SOCEUR conducted the first iteration of special operations deep strike lanes, a pivotal training initiative designed to enhance force readiness by operating in geographically dynamic and complex scenarios, including denied environments with contested electronic warfare spaces. This inaugural training event enhances interoperability and coordination by moving through complex, contested environments undetected while being actively searched for by enemy aerial drones and conventional forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. David Thomson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 13:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000680
    VIRIN: 260222-Z-TV920-5078
    Filename: DOD_111592552
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, Exercise Deep Strike, by SGT David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    ALWAYS TRAINING
    StrongerTogether
    SOF IN EUROPE
    Bison2026

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