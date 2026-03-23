Green Berets with 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, carry out the first iteration of Exercise Deep Strike at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 13-25, 2026. SOCEUR conducted the first iteration of special operations deep strike lanes, a pivotal training initiative designed to enhance force readiness by operating in geographically dynamic and complex scenarios, including denied environments with contested electronic warfare spaces. This inaugural training event enhances interoperability and coordination by moving through complex, contested environments undetected while being actively searched for by enemy aerial drones and conventional forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. David Thomson)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 13:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000680
|VIRIN:
|260222-Z-TV920-5078
|Filename:
|DOD_111592552
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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