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    DCISE Strengthens Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity with DCISE³ Service

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    LINTHICUM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by James Johnson 

    DoD Cyber Crime Center

    The DoD Cyber Crime Center's (DC3) DoD-Defense Industrial Base Collaborative Information Sharing Environment (DCISE) is bolstering the cybersecurity of its Defense Industrial Base (DIB) partners through its DCISE³ service. This promotional video highlights the capabilities of DCISE³, an automated threat detection and blocking solution provided at no cost to DIB Cybersecurity Program participants.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 13:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000679
    VIRIN: 260304-O-FX149-9506
    Filename: DOD_111592538
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: LINTHICUM, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, DCISE Strengthens Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity with DCISE³ Service, by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DoD Cyber Crime Center

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