Nosing process for 155MM projectiles at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

A 155mm projectile undergoes the nosing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa. During this stage, the tip of the shell casing is heated to 1,500 degrees and shaped by a press to form the nose cone, giving the projectile its recognizable form. (U.S. Army video by Dori Whipple, Visual Information Specialist, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command.)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 12:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000672
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-YZ466-3200
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111592460
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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