Nosing process for 155MM projectiles at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000672" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A 155mm projectile undergoes the nosing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa. During this stage, the tip of the shell casing is heated to 1,500 degrees and shaped by a press to form the nose cone, giving the projectile its recognizable form. (U.S. Army video by Dori Whipple, Visual Information Specialist, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command.)