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    Nosing process for 155MM projectiles at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

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    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    A 155mm projectile undergoes the nosing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa. During this stage, the tip of the shell casing is heated to 1,500 degrees and shaped by a press to form the nose cone, giving the projectile its recognizable form. (U.S. Army video by Dori Whipple, Visual Information Specialist, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000672
    VIRIN: 260319-A-YZ466-3200
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111592460
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, Nosing process for 155MM projectiles at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant; SCAAP; Joint Munitions Command; JMC

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