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    Spring arrives on the Upper Mississippi River as first tows reach St. Paul, MN

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    HASTINGS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Video of the Motor Vessel Crockett locking through Lock and Dam 2, on the Mississippi River, near Hastings, Minnesota, March 23.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 12:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000668
    VIRIN: 260324-A-LI073-1000
    Filename: DOD_111592294
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: HASTINGS, MINNESOTA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spring arrives on the Upper Mississippi River as first tows reach St. Paul, MN, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Spring arrives on the Upper Mississippi River as first tows reach St. Paul, MN

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    TAGS

    Mississippi River
    St. Paul District
    First tow

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