Video of the Motor Vessel Crockett locking through Lock and Dam 2, on the Mississippi River, near Hastings, Minnesota, March 23.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 12:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000668
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-LI073-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111592294
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|HASTINGS, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spring arrives on the Upper Mississippi River as first tows reach St. Paul, MN, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spring arrives on the Upper Mississippi River as first tows reach St. Paul, MN
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