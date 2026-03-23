(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tens of thousands of NATO troops converged on northern Norway for exercise Cold Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORWAY

    03.11.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Tens of thousands of NATO troops converged on northern Norway for exercise Cold Response, conducting high-intensity training in demanding Arctic conditions. Participating countries included Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States, among others. The Norwegian-led exercise brought together forces from across multiple domains, including cyber and space, in a complex operational environment, with activities ranging from large-scale manoeuvres and live-fire training to amphibious operations and air missions.
    The exercise focused on improving interoperability and readiness across the Alliance, ensuring forces can operate together effectively in extreme cold and remote environments. Cold Response demonstrates NATO’s ability to defend Allied territory and maintain a credible deterrent in the High North, reinforcing stability and security across the region. Exercise Cold Response 2026 took place throughout March.
    Footage includes Norwegian mechanised infantry disembarking from CV90 combat vehicles and manoeuvring in the Norwegian landscape, US Marines establishing a field position, and Spanish soldiers operating at a command post.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 11:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000664
    VIRIN: 260312-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111592238
    Length: 00:09:55
    Location: NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cold Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video