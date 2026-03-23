Tens of thousands of NATO troops converged on northern Norway for exercise Cold Response, conducting high-intensity training in demanding Arctic conditions. Participating countries included Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States, among others. The Norwegian-led exercise brought together forces from across multiple domains, including cyber and space, in a complex operational environment, with activities ranging from large-scale manoeuvres and live-fire training to amphibious operations and air missions.
The exercise focused on improving interoperability and readiness across the Alliance, ensuring forces can operate together effectively in extreme cold and remote environments. Cold Response demonstrates NATO’s ability to defend Allied territory and maintain a credible deterrent in the High North, reinforcing stability and security across the region. Exercise Cold Response 2026 took place throughout March.
Footage includes Norwegian mechanised infantry disembarking from CV90 combat vehicles and manoeuvring in the Norwegian landscape, US Marines establishing a field position, and Spanish soldiers operating at a command post.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 11:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000664
|VIRIN:
|260312-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111592238
|Length:
|00:09:55
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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