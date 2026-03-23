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    Spangdahlem Airman receives Silver Star

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.02.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belio 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Blea was awarded the Silver Star for extraordinary heroism during combat operations in a ceremony March 3, 2026 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Less than 100 Silver Stars have been awarded to U.S Airmen since the inception of the branch in 1947.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 11:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1000661
    VIRIN: 260303-F-OQ558-6376
    Filename: DOD_111592129
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Spangdahlem Airman receives Silver Star, by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ramstein Air Base
    Silver Star

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