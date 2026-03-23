Spangdahlem Airman receives Silver Star

U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Blea was awarded the Silver Star for extraordinary heroism during combat operations in a ceremony March 3, 2026 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Less than 100 Silver Stars have been awarded to U.S Airmen since the inception of the branch in 1947.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 11:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1000661
|VIRIN:
|260303-F-OQ558-6376
|Filename:
|DOD_111592129
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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