CJCS highlights air refueling operations during Operation EF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000652" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine highlights the impact of air refueling operations during Operation Epic Fury, March 19, 2026, at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. During the press briefing, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and General Caine both expressed their appreciation for tanker crews, boom operators and maintenance personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)