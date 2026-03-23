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    1-214th GSAB conducts exercise Lethal Cougar 26-1

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    GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Terrell Mason 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducted aerial gunnery tables during exercise Lethal Cougar 26-1 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 4, 2026. Lethal Cougar is an operation designed to sustain the ability to provide theater commanders with qualified combat crews while simultaneously validating forward armament refueling points and convoy operations to build momentum for follow-on exercises.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 10:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000646
    VIRIN: 260305-A-UF668-4453
    Filename: DOD_111591979
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

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