1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion conducted aerial gunnery tables during exercise Lethal Cougar 26-1 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 4, 2026. Lethal Cougar is an operation designed to sustain the ability to provide theater commanders with qualified combat crews while simultaneously validating forward armament refueling points and convoy operations to build momentum for follow-on exercises.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 10:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000646
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-UF668-4453
|Filename:
|DOD_111591979
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-214th GSAB conducts exercise Lethal Cougar 26-1, by SGT Terrell Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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