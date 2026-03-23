video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000644" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SCOUT26 executed a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) micro-experiment-advancing our ability to detect emerging biothreats in expeditionary environments. This focused effort evaluated the feasibility of producing on-demand diagnostic assays using forward-deployed DNA/RNA synthesizers, enabling rapid response to novel and previously unknown pathogens. “This training is critical to mission success,” noted an exercise observer. “Current diagnostics rely on known pathogen profiles-leaving us vulnerable to new threats. This capability helps close that gap.” The experiment brought together a specialized team from Naval Research Laboratory, Biological Defense Research and Development, and Forward-Deployed Preventive Medicine Unit-demonstrating the power of integrated science and operational collaboration.