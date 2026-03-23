SCOUT26 executed a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) micro-experiment-advancing our ability to detect emerging biothreats in expeditionary environments. This focused effort evaluated the feasibility of producing on-demand diagnostic assays using forward-deployed DNA/RNA synthesizers, enabling rapid response to novel and previously unknown pathogens. “This training is critical to mission success,” noted an exercise observer. “Current diagnostics rely on known pathogen profiles-leaving us vulnerable to new threats. This capability helps close that gap.” The experiment brought together a specialized team from Naval Research Laboratory, Biological Defense Research and Development, and Forward-Deployed Preventive Medicine Unit-demonstrating the power of integrated science and operational collaboration.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 10:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000644
|VIRIN:
|260323-D-HT311-7882
|Filename:
|DOD_111591977
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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