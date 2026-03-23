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    SCOUT26 executed a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) micro-experiment

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    WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    SCOUT26 executed a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) micro-experiment-advancing our ability to detect emerging biothreats in expeditionary environments. This focused effort evaluated the feasibility of producing on-demand diagnostic assays using forward-deployed DNA/RNA synthesizers, enabling rapid response to novel and previously unknown pathogens. “This training is critical to mission success,” noted an exercise observer. “Current diagnostics rely on known pathogen profiles-leaving us vulnerable to new threats. This capability helps close that gap.” The experiment brought together a specialized team from Naval Research Laboratory, Biological Defense Research and Development, and Forward-Deployed Preventive Medicine Unit-demonstrating the power of integrated science and operational collaboration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 10:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000644
    VIRIN: 260323-D-HT311-7882
    Filename: DOD_111591977
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: WEST VIRGINIA, US

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    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    SCOUT26

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