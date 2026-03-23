B-Roll: SETAF-AF hosts African Land Forces Summit 2026 in Rome

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000643" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The African Land Forces Summit 2026 begins in Rome, Italy, March 22, 2026. SETAF-AF, on behalf of the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, will host ALFS 2026 in Rome from March 22–24. The event brings together senior African military leaders, global industry innovators, and investors to strengthen regional security through new partnerships and technologies.



Under the theme “Empowering shared security through intelligence, innovation, and industry,” the summit is designed to bridge the gap between defense institutions and the private sector, moving beyond traditional procurement to emphasize dual-use technologies and non-traditional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)