U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew H. Whitaker, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, recites the Drill Instructor creed on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 24, 2026. The drill instructor creed was first introduced on Aug. 31, 1956, it is a commitment guiding drill instructors as they shape recruits into Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000641
|VIRIN:
|260324-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111591930
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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