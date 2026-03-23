video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000641" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew H. Whitaker, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, recites the Drill Instructor creed on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 24, 2026. The drill instructor creed was first introduced on Aug. 31, 1956, it is a commitment guiding drill instructors as they shape recruits into Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)