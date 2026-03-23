105th Airlift Wing 2025 recap

The 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, recaps their 2025 highlights and accomplishments. The 105th AW is an Air National Guard unit that carries out its mission to support domestic and global operations with lethal, innovative, mission-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 09:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000639
|VIRIN:
|251215-Z-SE585-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111591852
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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