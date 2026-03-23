105th Airlift Wing 2025 recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000639" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, recaps their 2025 highlights and accomplishments. The 105th AW is an Air National Guard unit that carries out its mission to support domestic and global operations with lethal, innovative, mission-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Sarah Post)