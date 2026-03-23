(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    105th Airlift Wing 2025 recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    The 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, recaps their 2025 highlights and accomplishments. The 105th AW is an Air National Guard unit that carries out its mission to support domestic and global operations with lethal, innovative, mission-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 09:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000639
    VIRIN: 251215-Z-SE585-1001
    Filename: DOD_111591852
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105th Airlift Wing 2025 recap, by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    105th Airlift Wing
    NYNG
    Year in Review 2025
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Global and domestic airlift

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video