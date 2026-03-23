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    U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos

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    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    The Para-Commandos are the U.S. Special Operations Command's premier aerial parachute demonstration team. They perform at across the nation, informing the public about U.S. SOCOM, the command's mission, and the contributions of over 80,000 U.S. Army Soldiers, U.S. Navy Sailors, U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Marine Corps Marines and Department of War Civilians are making across the United States and in more than 70 countries around the globe.

    The Para-Commandos are members of and representative of today's Special Operations Forces. The team is comprised of active duty Special Operators, such as Army Special Forces, Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, Air Force Combat Controllers and Marine Raiders. In addition, the Para-Commandos have a number of support personnel, commonly referred to as Special Operations Enablers who come from all four services, including reserve forces.

    The Para-Commandos tailor each performance to the individual venue and can perform from as low as 2,000 feet above ground level to as high as 13,500 feet above ground level. Depending on the venue and time of day, the team will jump with flags, smoke, sparklers, or a combination of each into the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 08:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000637
    VIRIN: 250812-F-SI788-1001
    Filename: DOD_111591822
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos, by TSgt Marleah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    sof
    recruiting
    paracommandos
    parachute
    military

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