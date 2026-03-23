U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000637" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Para-Commandos are the U.S. Special Operations Command's premier aerial parachute demonstration team. They perform at across the nation, informing the public about U.S. SOCOM, the command's mission, and the contributions of over 80,000 U.S. Army Soldiers, U.S. Navy Sailors, U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Marine Corps Marines and Department of War Civilians are making across the United States and in more than 70 countries around the globe.



The Para-Commandos are members of and representative of today's Special Operations Forces. The team is comprised of active duty Special Operators, such as Army Special Forces, Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, Air Force Combat Controllers and Marine Raiders. In addition, the Para-Commandos have a number of support personnel, commonly referred to as Special Operations Enablers who come from all four services, including reserve forces.



The Para-Commandos tailor each performance to the individual venue and can perform from as low as 2,000 feet above ground level to as high as 13,500 feet above ground level. Depending on the venue and time of day, the team will jump with flags, smoke, sparklers, or a combination of each into the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)