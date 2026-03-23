Organic Industrial Base Workforce

Department of War civilian professionals from across the Organic Industrial Base share their experiences in sustainment and maintenance, offering a firsthand look at the opportunities, purpose, and impact of serving in the federal workforce.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 08:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000634
|VIRIN:
|240701-D-M0346-3932
|Filename:
|DOD_111591819
|Length:
|00:07:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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