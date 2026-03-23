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    Organic Industrial Base Workforce

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    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Department of War civilian professionals from across the Organic Industrial Base share their experiences in sustainment and maintenance, offering a firsthand look at the opportunities, purpose, and impact of serving in the federal workforce.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 08:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000634
    VIRIN: 240701-D-M0346-3932
    Filename: DOD_111591819
    Length: 00:07:41
    Location: US

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