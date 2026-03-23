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    12th CAB aviators explain Apache effectiveness in counter-drone operations

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    GERMANY

    03.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Jared Grubbs, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Cody Schoonover, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jarrad Walter, aviators assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, explain the significance of demonstrating AH-64E Apache helicopter effectiveness in counter-drone operations during Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 07:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000630
    VIRIN: 260319-A-FL725-2929
    Filename: DOD_111591772
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: DE

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    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

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    This work, 12th CAB aviators explain Apache effectiveness in counter-drone operations, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

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