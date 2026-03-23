12th CAB aviators explain Apache effectiveness in counter-drone operations

U.S. Army Maj. Jared Grubbs, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Cody Schoonover, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jarrad Walter, aviators assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, explain the significance of demonstrating AH-64E Apache helicopter effectiveness in counter-drone operations during Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 07:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000630
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-FL725-2929
|Filename:
|DOD_111591772
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
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