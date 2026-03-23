Joint live-fire training: U.S. Army 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment and NATO Forces boost interoperability

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000628" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Horton, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, speaks about the combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 13, 2026. Assigned to 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, out of Fort Hood, Texas, Soldiers of 3-8 CAV are deployed to Poland to serve as NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland. Since 2014, U.S. units have been on rotational deployments to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)