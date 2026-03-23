U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Horton, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, speaks about the combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 13, 2026. Assigned to 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, out of Fort Hood, Texas, Soldiers of 3-8 CAV are deployed to Poland to serve as NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland. Since 2014, U.S. units have been on rotational deployments to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 08:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000628
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-LX804-2001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111591762
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint live-fire training: U.S. Army 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment and NATO Forces boost interoperability, by SGT Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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