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    Joint live-fire training: U.S. Army 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment and NATO Forces boost interoperability

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    POLAND

    03.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Ronald Bell 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Horton, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland, speaks about the combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, March 13, 2026. Assigned to 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, out of Fort Hood, Texas, Soldiers of 3-8 CAV are deployed to Poland to serve as NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group-Poland. Since 2014, U.S. units have been on rotational deployments to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 08:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000628
    VIRIN: 260313-A-LX804-2001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111591762
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PL

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    This work, Joint live-fire training: U.S. Army 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment and NATO Forces boost interoperability, by SGT Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3-8TH CAV
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    1st Cavalry Division
    EFDI

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