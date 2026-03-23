U.S. Army Reserve 1st. Sgt. Nang Cash is the 7th Mission Support Comand’s headquarters and headquarters company 1st sgt. and an active guard reserve Soldier stationed at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Cash reflects on why she serves, what leadership means, and the Soldiers who inspire her every day, in this 1:37 video feature story with no titles or music. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 06:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000627
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-GP059-1434
|Filename:
|DOD_111591761
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Survival to Service: 1SG Nang Cash (no titles or music), by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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