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    Survival to Service: 1SG Nang Cash (no titles or music)

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Angela Ohearn 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve 1st. Sgt. Nang Cash is the 7th Mission Support Comand’s headquarters and headquarters company 1st sgt. and an active guard reserve Soldier stationed at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Cash reflects on why she serves, what leadership means, and the Soldiers who inspire her every day, in this 1:37 video feature story with no titles or music. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 06:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000627
    VIRIN: 260316-A-GP059-1434
    Filename: DOD_111591761
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, Survival to Service: 1SG Nang Cash (no titles or music), by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Why I Serve
    7th Mission Support Command

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