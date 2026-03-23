Survival to Service: 1SG Nang Cash (titles & music)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000620" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve 1st. Sgt. Nang Cash is the 7th Mission Support Comand’s headquarters and headquarters company 1st sgt. and an active guard reserve Soldier stationed at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Cash reflects on why she serves, what leadership means, and the Soldiers who inspire her every day, in this 1:37 video feature story with titles and music. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)