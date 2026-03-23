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    CLR-37 Marine Maintains the Standard

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    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. William Longwell, a Ground Electronics Maintainer assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 37, speaks about his experiences as a service member on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, March 18, 2026. Longwell focused on honing his craft, took his failures in stride, and created a repository for his future Marines to uphold the standard. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 02:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000617
    VIRIN: 260324-M-GT239-1001
    Filename: DOD_111591632
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, CLR-37 Marine Maintains the Standard, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Ground Electronics Maintenance
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    3d MLG
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN

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