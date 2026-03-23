CLR-37 Marine Maintains the Standard

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. William Longwell, a Ground Electronics Maintainer assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 37, speaks about his experiences as a service member on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, March 18, 2026. Longwell focused on honing his craft, took his failures in stride, and created a repository for his future Marines to uphold the standard. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 02:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000617
|VIRIN:
|260324-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111591632
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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