CLR-37 Marine Maintains the Standard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000617" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. William Longwell, a Ground Electronics Maintainer assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 37, speaks about his experiences as a service member on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, March 18, 2026. Longwell focused on honing his craft, took his failures in stride, and created a repository for his future Marines to uphold the standard. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)