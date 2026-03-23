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    OPSEC Spot

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    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    This spot was created to raise awareness about maintaining operational security (OPSEC). (U.S. Navy video product by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 00:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1000611
    VIRIN: 260324-N-CY569-1001
    Filename: DOD_111591581
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPSEC Spot, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    OPSEC
    spot
    U.S. Navy

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