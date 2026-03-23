This spot was created to raise awareness about maintaining operational security (OPSEC). (U.S. Navy video product by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 00:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1000611
|VIRIN:
|260324-N-CY569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111591581
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OPSEC Spot, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.