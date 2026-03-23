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    US Indo-Pacific ASBBC Okinawa Hosts Blood Drive

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    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S service members with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Armed Services Blood Bank Center Okinawa hosts a blood drive at the Armed Services Blood Bank Center on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2026. ASBBC is the only donor center in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region, they supply and support many multilateral trading facilities as well as exercises held in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Logan Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 00:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000609
    VIRIN: 260323-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_111591553
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, US Indo-Pacific ASBBC Okinawa Hosts Blood Drive, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Defense Media Activity
    blood drive
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    ASBBC Okinawa
    AFN

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