U.S service members with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Armed Services Blood Bank Center Okinawa hosts a blood drive at the Armed Services Blood Bank Center on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2026. ASBBC is the only donor center in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region, they supply and support many multilateral trading facilities as well as exercises held in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 00:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000609
|VIRIN:
|260323-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111591553
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Indo-Pacific ASBBC Okinawa Hosts Blood Drive, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.