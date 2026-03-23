3rd Marine Littoral Regiment Attack Drone Training and Certification

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, operate Neros Archer first-person view drones during the Marine Corps Attack Drone Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. During a two-week period, the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team trained and certified U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, as attack drone operators, attack drone instructors, and payload specialist instructors increasing 3rd MLR's lethality and capacity of trained and certified attack drone operators and instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 20:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000598
|VIRIN:
|260312-M-OY081-1237
|Filename:
|DOD_111591231
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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