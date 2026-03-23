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    3rd Marine Littoral Regiment Attack Drone Training and Certification

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    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, operate Neros Archer first-person view drones during the Marine Corps Attack Drone Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. During a two-week period, the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team trained and certified U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, as attack drone operators, attack drone instructors, and payload specialist instructors increasing 3rd MLR's lethality and capacity of trained and certified attack drone operators and instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 20:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000598
    VIRIN: 260312-M-OY081-1237
    Filename: DOD_111591231
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment Attack Drone Training and Certification, by Sgt Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3rd MarDiv
    USMCNews
    3d MLR
    3d LCT
    Attack Drone
    MCADC

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