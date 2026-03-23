3rd Marine Littoral Regiment Attack Drone Training and Certification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000598" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, operate Neros Archer first-person view drones during the Marine Corps Attack Drone Competition at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. During a two-week period, the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team trained and certified U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, as attack drone operators, attack drone instructors, and payload specialist instructors increasing 3rd MLR's lethality and capacity of trained and certified attack drone operators and instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)