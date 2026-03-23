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    JTF-Bravo conducts Medical Evacuation Training in Panama

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    PANAMA

    03.19.2026

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, conduct medical evacuation training at Panamá Pacífico International Airport, Panamá, March 19, 2026. The training included transporting simulated casualties, practicing evasive maneuvers, and other situational medical scenarios. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000596
    VIRIN: 260319-A-DL184-5782
    Filename: DOD_111591185
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF-Bravo conducts Medical Evacuation Training in Panama, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JTFB
    SOUTHCOM
    1-228th Aviation Regiment
    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    Panama
    JSCG-P

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